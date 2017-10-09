MRT 3 muling nagkaaberya

Muling nagkaaberya ang operasyon ng Metro Rail Transit Line 3 matapos masiraan ang isa sa mga tren nito ngayong hapon. Ayon sa service status ng tren, nasira ang isang tren nito alas-5:10 ng hapon. Pinababa ang mga pasahero sa Quezon Avenue station south bound dahil sa technical problem. Noong Linggo ay nasira rin ang tren nito alas-4:12 ng hapon. Pinababa ang mga pasahero sa Buendia station south bound. Ipinakakansela na ni PBA Rep. Koko Nograles ang maintenance contract ng Busan Universal Rail Inc., dahil sa patuloy umanong pagkasira ng tren. Sinabi ni Nograles na gumagamit ang BURI ng mga spare part ng tren na hindi binili sa lehitimong supplier partikular ang Vehicle Logic Unit na bahagi ng automatic command and control system ng bawat tren. Binili umano ang VLU sa Diamond Pearl sa halip na sa Bombardier.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.