Bato nag-sorry matapos tawaging ingrata ang kritiko

NAG-SORRY si Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa matapos tawaging ingrata ang mga kritiko ng administrasyon. Sa isang press conference, sinabi ni dela Rosa na bugso lamang ng kanyang damdamin ang naging pahayag dahil sa hindi na niya maitago ang nararamdaman. “Pasensya na. It was a spur of the moment reaction nung tinanong ako kung ano ba ang masasabi ko sa critics…Spur of the moment reaction lang yun. Baket di ba sila nakinabang sa ginagawa natin?….Yung mga anak nila nag aaral ng matiwasay, di naiistorbo ng snatcher, mga pusher sa kalsada,” sabi ni dela Rosa. Nauna nang tinawag na ingrata ni dela Rosa ang mga kritiko ng administrasyon. “Nagpapakita lang ng feeling. If I feel frustrated, if I feel sad ipapakita ko; ‘di ako plastic. ‘Di ako pulitiko na nagpapa-cute kahit galit na, ‘di pinapakita. Normal akong tao, napipikon ako, ‘di ako plastic,” dagdag ni dela Rosahe

Umani naman ng kritisismo ang naging pahayag ni dela Rosa, maging sa mga mambabatas, na nagpaalala sa kanya na hindi naghihintay ng sukli ang paglilingkod sa bayan.

