Lapeña sinibak ang 38 Customs officials

SINIBAK ni Customs Chief Isidro Lapeña ang walong district collectors at 30 section chiefs bilang bahagi ng kanyang kampanya na nilinisin ang Bureau of Customs (BOC) ng mga tiwaling mga opisyal.

“There will be more reshuffling if the BOC personnel will not cooperate with the reforms we are making,” sabi ni Lapeña.

“I told everyone there, I will work within the bureau. I will be one of them. But we must be all moving in one direction, and that is removing corruption on all levels,” ayaw pa sa kanya.

Pinangalanan ni Lapeña ang mga sinibak na district collectors na sina Elvira Cruz, ng Port of Cebu, Romeo Rosales, ng San Fernando, Julius Premediles, ng Limay, Jose Naig, ng Iloilo, Carmelita Talusan, ng Subic, Divina Garrido, ng Legazpi, Halleck Valdez, ng Zamboanga at Tomas Alcid, ng Appari.

Itinalaga naman ni Lapeña ang ilang opisyal ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), na dati niyang pinamunuan. Kabilang dito sina Melvin Estoque from PDEA Regional Office VII, na ngayon ay chief ng Account Management Office, na ang trabaho ay ay ang pagbibigayng akreditasyon sa mga importers; Director Jeoffrey Tacio, mula sa PDEA Regional Office I, na siyang lider ng Import Assessment Service; at PDEA Regional Office IV-B Director Jacquelyn De Guzman, na ngayon ay siyang officer in charge ng Administration office.

Idinagdag ni Lapeña na nakatakda niyang ipag-utos ang inspeksyon ng mahigit 200 container na isinailalim sa alert order ng nagbitiw na si dating Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon.