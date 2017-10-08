Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings pasok sa Finals By Melvin Sarangay Bandera, INQUIRER.net



TULUYANG sinelyuhan ng Barangay Ginebra ang pagpasok sa kampeonato matapos sibakin ang TNT KaTropa, 115-105, sa Game 4 ng kanilang 2017 PBA Governor’s Cup best-of-five semifinal series Linggo ng gabi sa Smart Araneta Coliseum. Nagtala si Justin Brownlee ng 46 puntos, 10 rebounds at 5 assists para pangunahan ang Barangay Ginebra, na tinapos ang kanilang semis series, 3-1. Nagdagdag naman si LA Tenorio ng 25 puntos habang si Greg Slaughter ay may 21 puntos para sa Gin Kings, na nagawang makabangon buhat sa 18 puntos na paghahabol. Pinamunuan ni Troy Rosario ang TNT KaTropa sa ginawang 28 puntos. Makakaharap ng Barangay Ginebra ang Meralco Bolts sa best-of-seven championship series. Nagawang makalayo ng TNT KaTropa sa unang dalawang yugto kung saan nakalamang sila sa Barangay Ginebra sa first quarter, 41-32, at 66-52 sa halftime. Subalit nag-iba ang timpla ng laro pagpasok ng second half kung saan unti-unting tinapyas ng Gin Kings ang kalamangan ng Tropang Texters bago tuluyang naagaw ang bentahe may pitong minuto na lamang ang nalalabi sa ikaapat na yugto. Maaga namang napatalsik sa laro si TNT KaTropa import Glen Rice Jr. matapos mapatawan ng flagrant foul penalty one at technical foul sa unang yugto. Napatalsik sa laro si Rice matapos nitong batuhin ng bola si Kevin Ferrer may 1:41 ang natitira sa first quarter at makipagsagutan sa bench ng Gin Kings.

