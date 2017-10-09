Relasyon nina Alden at Kristoffer ginagawan ng intriga, netizen nagpakalat ng fake news By Alex Brosas Bandera

MAY gustong mag-intriga sa friendship nina Alden Richards at Kristoffer Martin. “EXTRA! EXTRA! Sefmainereal is Kristina Dangculos, Kristofffer Martin’s mother. No wonder…ALDEN RICHARDS always has dinner with Kris Martin!” post sa Twitter ng isang guy. Nagmukhang idiot ang guy dahil mali pala ang name na sinasabi niyang pangalan ng madir ni Kristoffer. “Kahit Emelinda pangalan ng nanay ko? Gagawa na lang ng storya patawa pa,” came Kristoffer’s reaction. “Hooooo!!!! Ang bobo mo mag soco! Hahaha dahil nabuko ang isa nilang mulats. Gumawa ng issue. Dinadamay niyo pa si Kristoffer. Hoy bobo! Yan nanay ni Kristoffer Martin. Emelinda Dangculos,” wailed one fan of Alden. Nagkalat talaga ang mga bobo sa social media. How funny naman ang basher ni Alden whose idiocy reached intergalactic proportion.

