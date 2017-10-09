Sharon, Kris pareho ng ‘sakit’; nag-tie sa titulong Patola Queen ng socmed

SA isang umpukan ng mga nag-aaral ng kasaysayan sa entertainment and politics, ginawang subject ang pagkakaroon ng “common thing” between Sharon Cuneta and Kris Aquino pagdating sa paggamit ng social media, to share their emotions on every aspect of their existence.

Ayon sa mga observers and scholars (daw o?), perfect example ang dalawang dating sikat na sikat na mga aktres at endorsers na hirap na hirap tanggaping “napaglipasan” na sila ng panahon.

Baka raw feeling ng dalawang celebrities na ito na tinatawag ngang mga “Patola Queen” ng social media, ay era pa rin nila ang tinatawag na millennial age.

Ang isa pa sa obserbasyon ng ilang kakilala namin, dahil parehong galing sa sikat na political clan ang dalawa kaya nasanay silang laging in the news – hinahanap-hanap talaga nila ang ingay ng kontrobersya at intriga.

May mga nagpapayo pa nga na baka kaila-ngan na ng mga ito ng professional help gaya ng mga ginagawa sa ilang Hollywood celebrities na nalipasan na ng kasikatan, for them to stabilize their emotional and intellectual beings dahil nga matagal silang nabuhay sa karangyaan, kasikatan at nasanay nang nasa kapangyarihan.