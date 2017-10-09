Sharon, Kris pareho ng ‘sakit’; nag-tie sa titulong Patola Queen ng socmed

SA isang umpukan ng mga nag-aaral ng kasaysayan sa entertainment and politics, ginawang subject ang pagkakaroon ng “common thing” between Sharon Cuneta and Kris Aquino pagdating sa paggamit ng social media, to share their emotions on every aspect of their existence.
Ayon sa mga observers and scholars (daw o?), perfect example ang dalawang dating sikat na sikat na mga aktres at endorsers na hirap na hirap tanggaping “napaglipasan” na sila ng panahon.
Baka raw feeling ng dalawang celebrities na ito na tinatawag ngang mga “Patola Queen” ng social media, ay era pa rin nila ang tinatawag na millennial age.
Ang isa pa sa obserbasyon ng ilang kakilala namin, dahil parehong galing sa sikat na political clan ang dalawa kaya nasanay silang laging in the news – hinahanap-hanap talaga nila ang ingay ng kontrobersya at intriga.
May mga nagpapayo pa nga na baka kaila-ngan na ng mga ito ng professional help gaya ng mga ginagawa sa ilang Hollywood celebrities na nalipasan na ng kasikatan, for them to stabilize their emotional and intellectual beings dahil nga matagal silang nabuhay sa karangyaan, kasikatan at nasanay nang nasa kapangyarihan.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94