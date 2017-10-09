Noranians may sorpresa sa ika-50 taon ni Ate Guy sa showbiz

SOBRANG busy ang mga tagahanga ni Superstar Nora Aunor sa paghahanda sa kanyang 50th year sa showbiz. Meron silang inihandang malaking programa for Mama Guy sa isang undisclosed place in Quezon City.

I got a text message as an invitation to this event and I promised to be there para masaksihan ang kanilang pagtitipon. Plus the fact na miss ko na rin ang mahal nating Superstar.

Balita ko ay galing pa sa ibang bansa ang ilang tagahanga ng nag-iisa nating phenomenal Superstar. Ang dami kasi niyang fans na nag-migrate na abroad kaya laking tuwa ng mga namamahala sa event na some of them are coming home for Mama Guy.

Parang reunion na rin daw nila ito with Ms. Nora Aunor. Sana lang ay makadalo rin sa event ang mga anak ni Mama Guy para makumpleto ang selebrasyon. Kadalasan kasi ay si Matet lang ang nakakapunta. Sana ay available sina Lotlot, Ian, Kiko at Kenneth sa araw na ito.

“Ibang klase rin talaga ang magic ng isang Nora Aunor, ‘no? Imagine, kahit anong delubyo ang dumaan sa buhay niya ay nandiyan pa rin siya – matatag. Sana lang ay alagaan niya ang health niya.

“Sana ay lumakas pa siya lalo at dumami ang projects. Parang respeto na lang kumbaga sa nag-iisang Superstar, sana ay huwag siyang baratin ng mga producer. Kumbaga, i-spoil naman nila nang konti, after all, she is the biggest star this country has ever produced,” sabi ng isang fan.

Basta ako, isa lang ang masasabi ko – wala pa ring katulad ang isang Nora Aunor. Nag-iisa lang talaga iyan. She’s bigger than life. Period.