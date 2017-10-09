‘Bilib ako sa tapang at pagpapakumbaba ni Joey de Leon!’

OUR dear friend Joey de Leon did a brave act by apologizing to the public for his remarks about depression. Marami ang na-offend but the next day, he grabbed the mic and said sorry after some realizations.

Prangkang tao talaga si Joey and that’s admirable of him. Lahat ng mga sinasabi niya ay pinaninindigan niya except sa ganitong mga pagkakataon. Kahanga-hanga ang ginawa niyang paghingi ng paumanhin – hindi lang sa public kungdi pati sa co-host ng EB na si Ms. Maine Mendoza na nagtanggol sa mga biktima ng depresyon.

In short, pag mali si Joey ay hinaharap niya at inaamin ang kasalanan. Pero pag tama iyan, naku, kahit anong argue mo sa kanya ay di mo siya matatalo. Matalinong tao kasi iyan.

Lahat naman tayo ay nagkakamali. Ang kagandahan lang sa ganitong sitwasyon, nabukas ang awareness sa bawat isa sa atin how to take care of people who suffer from depression, anxiety or stress dala ng mga problema sa buhay.

Kaya lang siguro nasabi ni Joey na di naman totoo ang depresyon at gawa-gawa lang ng mga tao iyan, kasi nga marami rin tayong mga kakilala na nag-iinarte lang lalo na sa usapang lovelife. We enjoy misery kasi. We enjoy loneliness kaya we entertain them pag kumatok sa isipan natin. Pero I agree na depression really exists. At certain points sa buhay natin ay dumarating talaga iyan – in many of us lalo pag nagkakaedad tayo.

Gosh! Ako nga, there was a time (Christmas last year till March of this year), nagka-sleep problem ako.

Dala na rin siguro ng marami kong iniisip kaya hirap akong kumuha ng tulog. After an hour sleep ay bigla akong napapabalikwas at hirap na akong matulog ulit. Yung para akong napapraning. Or baka praning lang talaga ako na hindi ako aware, di kaya? Ha! Ha! Ha!

Seriously, nangyari ito sa akin for many months and thank God, nalagpasan ko rin finally. Idinadaan ko sa dasal – isang I Believe In God, isang Our Father, tatlong Hail Mary, isang Glory Be and isang Oh My Jesus. After saying this prayer, nakakatulog na ako nang mahimbing.

I know how it feels to be depressed or inaatake ng anxiety. Sobrang hirap. Akala mo mamamatay ka na. Kaya we should take care of these people. Mahirap kalaban ang depresyon. It kills ha.