It’s A Girl Thing’ power mae-experience na sa Pinas



EMPOWER. Inspire. Educate. Yan ang tema ng international festival na “It’s A Girl Thing” na mae-experience na rin sa wakas sa Pilipinas.

Bida sa event na ito ang mga teenage girls habang ipinagdiriwang ang pribilehiyo ng pagiging isang “young woman” with a purpose.

Hatid sa inyo ng Branded, ang co-producers ng YouTube FanFest and co-produced ng Globe Live, ang “It’s A Girl Thing” ay eeksena naman sa Pilipinas matapos ang isang matagumpay na selebrasyon sa Singapore.

Part live show at part experiential festival ito, kasama na ang meet and greets, workshops at brand experience na parte ng tema ng event.

Imbitado ang mga fans para makasama ang international celebrities tulad nina Bethany Mota, Remi Cruz at Niomi Smart together with some local stars including Janina Vela, Kiana Valenciano, Pamela Swing, Abby Asistio, Renee Dominique, Riva Quenery at marami pang iba na may kanya-kanya ring inspiring stories.

Ang “It’s A Girl Thing” ay isang multicultural at inclusive event that empowers women bilang isang united community, nagpo-promote ng positive personal development at binibigyang pansin ang ilang social issues tulad ng anti-bullying, positive body image, racism, cultural challenges and opportunities, self-worth and the expectations of the future.

“It’s a Girl Thing empowers teenage girls and addresses key social issues that affect them. Being a teenager in today’s society is tough so after a successful pilot event in Singapore, we are thrilled to be bringing it to Manila,” ayon kay Branded CEO Jasper Donat.

“The rise of original content creators has given the youth of today more individuals to look up to and gain inspiration from. Together with platforms like YouTube, creators now have a venue to reach a global audience.

“Having them all come together in an event like It’s a Girl Thing allows us to bring some of the best vloggers closer to their fans so they can spark positivity to more girls here in Manila,” dagdag ni Joe Caliro, Globe senior advisor for creative marketing and multimedia business.

Dagdag pa niya, “It is all about the experience. Embarking on a journey of self-discovery in search of their dreams and to truly understand themselves with their favourite social stars will definitely be fun and educational at the same time.”

To introduce the upcoming festival, local YouTube content creaters gathered at Bonifacio Global City and provided a teaser of what to expect at the live festival in November.