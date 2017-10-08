Net satisfaction rating ni DU30 bumaba sa ‘good’ mula sa ‘very good’-SWS INQUIRER.net

BUMABA ang net satisfaction rating ni Pangulong Duterte sa ikatlong bahagi ng taon sa “good” mula sa “very good rating noong Hunyo,” ayon sa Social Weather Stations (SWS). Base sa third quarter survey na isinagawa mula Set. 23 hanggang 27, 2017, 67 porsiyento ng mga Pinoy ang nasisiyahan sa pamumuno ni Duterte, samantalang 19 porsiyento ang hindi nasisiyahan, at 14 porsiyento naman ang hindi makapagdesisyon. Ito’y mas mababa ng 18 porsiyento kumpara sa 66 porsiyento noong Hunyo. Bumababa rin ang net trust kay Duterte, ayon pa sa SWS. Base sa survey noong Setyembre, 73 porsiyento ng mga Pinoy ang nagpahayag ng “much trust,” kay Duterte, samantalang 12 porsiyento ang nagpahayag ng “little trust” at 15 porsiyento naman ang “undecided.” Nangangahulugan ito ng 60 porsiyentong net trust rating (ver good) para kay Duterte, mas mababa ng 15 porsiyento kumpara sa 75 porsiyentong (excellent) net trust noong Hunyo. Bumaba rin ng 30 porsiyento ang net satisfaction rating ni Duterte sa Visayas, 22 porsiyento sa Balance Luzon, at 19 porsiyento sa Metro Manila,bagamat hindi naman nagbago sa Mindanao. Isinagawa ang survey sa 1,500 respondents sa buong bansa, 600 sa Balance Luzon, at tig-300 sa Metro Manila, Visayas, at Mindanao.

