Lalaki pinugutan ang ka-live in sa Cebu

NAPATAY ng mga pulis ang isang lalaki na namugot sa ka-live in sa bayan ng Consolacion, northern Cebu kaninang umaga. Pinugutan ni Dominic Pahugot, 27, ang biktimang si Lovely Jane Quinio sa kanilang bahay sa Sitio Libo, Barangay Tayud pasado alas-7 ng umaga matapos ang mainitang pagtatalo. Tinangka umanong sugurin ni Pahugot ang mga pulis na rumesponde sa kanilang bahay matapos iulat ng barangay tanod na si Rogelio Quinaging ang nangyaring krimen. “Officers shot Pahugot,” ayon kay PO2 Jorge Navales, ng Consolacion Municipal Police Station. Idinagdag ni Navales na kabilang si Pahugot sa listahan ng mga drug user sa barangay. Noong isang buwan, naaresto si Pahugot matapos na ireklamo ng mga kapitbahay matapos na maghuramintado. Ayon sa mga pulis, nag-away sina Pahugot at Quinio simula Sabado ng gabi hanggang linggo ng umaga. Dinala ang mga anak ng magka-live in, na may edad na 2-anyos at 4-anyos, sa pansamantalang pangangalaga ng isang kapitbahay.

