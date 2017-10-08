Sereno makakapagpahinga sa impeach hearing By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Makakapahinga ang kampo ni Supreme Court Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno sa pagdinig ng kinakaharap nitong impeachment complaint. Makakapahinga ang kampo ni Supreme Court Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno sa pagdinig ng kinakaharap nitong impeachment complaint. Ayon kay House committee on justice chairman Reynaldo Umali magsasagawa muli ng pagdinig ang komite matapos ang Halloween break ng Kongreso. “The hearings will resume after the break,” ani Umali. Ngayong linggo ang huling sesyon ng Kamara at sa Nobyembre 13 ito muling magbubukas. Nauna ng idineklara ng komite na sufficient in form, sufficient in substance at mayroong sapat na grounds para i-impeach si Sereno. Isusunod naman ng komite ang determination of probable cause. Kapag idineklarang meron, ang komite ay gagawa na ng report na isusumite sa plenaryo upang pagbotohan. Ang kailangan lamang na boto ay 98 sa 293 kongresista para maiakyat ang reklamo sa Senado na magsasagawa ng impeachment trial. Naniniwala naman si House Deputy Speaker Fredenil Castro na mayroong sapat na ebidensya upang ma-impeach ang Punong Mahistrado. “Overwhelming ang ebidensiya. Overwhelming ang grounds laban kay Chief Justice Sereno … there is a strong possibility that she could be ousted,” ani Castro. “Si [late] Chief Justice [Renato] Corona ay na-impeach because of the SALN (statement of assets, liabilities and net worth) na hindi idineklara … that was the bulk of the argument against [him then].” Ang tinutukoy ni Castro ay si dating SC Chief Justice Renato Puno na na-impeach dahil sa hindi umano pagdedeklara ng totoo sa kanyang SALN.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.