Pinoy doctor na US terror suspect nasa kustodiya ng NBI

KINUMPIRMA ng Palasyo na nasa kustodiya ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) ang Pinoy na doktor na isinasangkot sa terorismo sa New York na siya ring iniuugnay sa teroristang Maute.

Sa isang pahayag, sinabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na si Dr. Russel Salic din ang nagsisilbing doktor ng mga miyembro ng Maute.

“We confirm that Russel Salic, who has been charged for allegedly supporting a foiled terror plot in New York City, is under the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI),” sabi ni Abella.

Nauna nang hiniling ng Amerika sa Pilipinas ang extradition ni Salic para harapin ang mga kasong kinakaharap sa Amerika.

“Dr. Salic, said to be the physician attending to the Maute Group, is currently undergoing preliminary investigation before the Department of Justice (DOJ) over kidnapping and murder charges” dagdag ni Abella.

Sinabi ni Abella na tuloy ang palitan ng impormasyon ng Pilipinas at US kaugnay ng kinakaharap na problema hinggil sa terorismo.

“The Philippines shares information and extends full cooperation with partners on matters pertaining to terrorism, and in the case of Dr. Salic will include initiating extradition proceedings being requested by the US,” ayon pa kay Abella.