Pinoy doctor na US terror suspect nasa kustodiya ng NBI

KINUMPIRMA ng Palasyo na nasa kustodiya ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) ang Pinoy na doktor na isinasangkot sa terorismo sa New York na siya ring iniuugnay sa teroristang Maute.
Sa isang pahayag, sinabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na si Dr. Russel Salic din ang nagsisilbing doktor ng mga miyembro ng Maute.
“We confirm that Russel Salic, who has been charged for allegedly supporting a foiled terror plot in New York City, is under the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI),” sabi ni Abella.
Nauna nang hiniling ng Amerika sa Pilipinas ang extradition ni Salic para harapin ang mga kasong kinakaharap sa Amerika.
“Dr. Salic, said to be the physician attending to the Maute Group, is currently undergoing preliminary investigation before the Department of Justice (DOJ) over kidnapping and murder charges” dagdag ni Abella.
Sinabi ni Abella na tuloy ang palitan ng impormasyon ng Pilipinas at US kaugnay ng kinakaharap na problema hinggil sa terorismo.
“The Philippines shares information and extends full cooperation with partners on matters pertaining to terrorism, and in the case of Dr. Salic will include initiating extradition proceedings being requested by the US,” ayon pa kay Abella.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94