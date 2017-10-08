Aguirre inaprubahan ang extradition process ng isang US terror suspect

SINABI ni Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II na sisimulan na ang extradition process para sa Pinoy na doktor na inaakusahan ng pagpaplano ng terorismo sa Amerika.

“It only means that we have to begin the extradition proceedings being requested. We have a process to be followed and this has been done many times in the past,” sabi ni Aguirre.

Hiniling ng bansang US sa Pilipinas na isuko si Dr. Russel Salic, na nauna nang inakusahan na pinondohan ang mga pag-atake sa New York.

Idinagdag ni Aguirre na nahaharap si Salic sa preliminary investigation sa Pilipinas dahil sa kanya umanong pagkakasangkot sa kidnapping ng anim na bihag at pagpatay sa dalawang empleyado ng isang sawmill noong Abril.

Ayon sa mga otoridad sa US, miyembro si Salic ng ISIS at nasa likod ng tangkang pagpapasabog sa mga concert venues, subway at Times Square noong 2016.

“Depende yan if, and on what grounds he would oppose the extradition,” sabi ni Aguirre.

Si Salic ay kasalukyang nakakulong sa National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).