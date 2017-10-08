Kris may bonggang gimik para sa mga basher

MAY bagong pakulo si Kris Aquino.
Gusto niyang gawing positive ang panglalait na inabot niya sa isang basher who lambasted her when she posted a photo of her and her son Bimby na kumakain sa kama.
“Never realized my posting a pic of Bimb & me eating siopao in bed & my reply to someone ‘trolling’ me would go viral… Because of that, my C PH family & i will be surprising several of you, personal delivery c/o me of super sangkap & milky white halo halo to hardworking people who are tired & super deserving of some #lovelovelove from me- #PARAYOUCANCHILL. The surprise is coming soon, we’re just working out the logistics… HAPPY WEEKEND to all.”
Magaling ding mag-isip ng gimik itong si Kris. With that, kabog ang lahat ng endorsers. Imagine, Kris delivering for free. How can you beat that?
