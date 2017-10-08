Dasal ni Joey: Sana may magandang idulot sa mga Pinoy ang nagawang kasalanan

JOEY de Leon had it coming.

Hindi niya masisisi ang netizens kung minura siya, nilait siya, pinintasan siya, isumpa siya.

Kasi ba naman, he trivialized depression and seemingly made it look like one is just faking it.

Ayun, namura ka tuloy. Pati past mo ay nahalungkat. Pati mga kinasangkutan mong iskandalo noon binuhay. Lahat ay nanlait sa iyo.

Anyway, nag-apologize na naman si Joey but still, we couldn’t believe that he doesn’t know the gravity of depression among people.

Parang hindi kami makapaniwala na hindi niya alam kung gaano kalala ang sakit na ito na dumadapo kahit sa bata o matanda, mahirap o mayaman, may sakit o wala.

Napatanong tuloy kami, didn’t he pass through a stage na na-depress siya?

Hoping si Joey na, “Kung may maidudulot mang mabuti ang aking pagkakamali, e, sana’y mabuksan nito ang maraming pinto sa pagtalakay sa isyung ito, ‘yung tungkol sa depression.”