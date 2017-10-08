Gabby ‘lucky charm’ ng mga Kapuso serye

SA taping pa rin ng Alyas Robin Hood nakausap namin ang bagong member ng cast na si Gabby Eigenmann na isa rin sa mga BFF ni Dingdong sa tunay na buhay.

May nag-comment na “lucky charm” daw si Gabby ng mga teleserye ng GMA dahil lahat ng mga ginawa niyang Kapuso series ay humahataw sa rating at nae-extend pa. Bigla naman daw siyang na-pressure sa description na ‘yun sa kanya.

Sey ni Gabby, hindi na raw bago sa kanya ang katapat nilang show sa kabilang network dahil nanggaling siya sa My Love From The Star na ‘yun pa rin ang kalaban nila.

“Kung anuman ang katapat ng show na ito, na-experience ko na sa dati kong show. Iba ang feeling na manalo ka in-terms of ratings. But at the end of the day, it’s a healthy competition.

“Of course, we only want to come up with a good show,” aniya.

Hirit pa ni Gabby, “At the end of the day, it’s a team effort at natutuwa ako, they’re thinking of me.”

Ginagampanan ni Gabby ang karakter ni Dr. Nombre pero aniya, hindi pa niya sigurado kung magiging good or bad siya sa ARH 2. Biro pa ng magaling na aktor, “Sabi ko nga, kahit extra o tagabuhat lang dito sa set papayag ako dahil kay Dong.”