Aicelle agaw-eksena sa ‘Maynila Sa Kuko Ng Liwanag’ musical

Ilang ulit kaming pumalakpak habang pinapanood ang musical version ng critically-acclaimed film by the award-winning director Lino Brocka and written by Edgardo M. Reyes, ang “Maynila Sa Kuko Ng Liwanag” sa gala night na ginanap sa Kia Theater last week.

This is the second Pinoy musical play na napanood namin this year. ‘Yung isa ay ang “Awitin Mo At Isasayaw Ko” sa Main Theater ng CCP. Isa sa main cast ng “Awitin Mo” ang singer na si Michael Pangilinan.

Incidentally, una naming narinig na gagawin ang musical version ng “Maynila…” sa stage ay mula sa manager at TV-radio host na si Jobert Sucaldito.

Mismong ang multi-awarded director na si Joel Lamangan, na siya ring magdidirek ng musical version nito ang pumili kay Michael para gumanap sa bida ng play bilang si Julio Madiaga na unang ginampanan sa pelikula ni Bembol Roco.

The next thing we knew, wala na raw si Michael sa play at pinalitan ni Sam Concepcion. Pero ilang buwan bago magsimula ang musicale, nabalitaan namin na out na rin si Sam at may nakuha na silang ibang bibida, ang taga-teatro na si Arman Ferrer.

Opening pa lang ay namangha na kami sa rami ng cast na kasali sa play at sa bonggang production number choreographed by Douglas Nierras. We found out na umabot sa 50 singer-dancer ang kasali sa play and they all performed well.

Simple lang ang set design pero muli kaming ibinalik ng mga alaala sa aming kabataan. Malapit lang sa Binondo na aming tinitirhan ang Sta. Cruz na setting ng nobela.

Anyway, napakahuhusay ng buong cast especially ang mga bida na sina Arman Ferrer (Julio), Sheila Valderrama (Ligaya), si Accel (Perla) at ang music icon na si Dulce.

Swak na swak sa mga eksena at lalong nagpaigting sa emosyon na nais i-relate ng karakter sa mga manonood ang original song sa play na ginawa ng award-winning musical scorer na si Von de Guzman.

Gaya na lang ng pag-awit ni Aicelle Santos sa “Nasaan Ang Hustisya” para sa namatay na kapatid na si Atong. At ang “marathon singing” na pagkukuwento ni Sheila tungkol sa mapait na sinapit niya pagpunta ng Maynila when she finally reunited with Julio.

Ang iba pang kasama sa musicale na ito ay sina Rafa Siguion Reyna, Floyd Tena (Pol), Noel Rayos (Atong) at Jim Pebangco (Mr. Balajadia).

May chance pa kayo na mapanood ang “Maynila Sa Kuko Ng Liwanag The Musical” on Oct. 6, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.. For tickets, call Bards Lapid at 0917-8466704; or landline 897-7142, 890-0853, 890-6067 at sa Ticketnet, 911-5555.