John Lloyd: Huwag n’yong problemahin ang lovelife ko…basta enjoy lang kami ni Ellen!

MAG-ISANG dumating sa Star Magic Ball ang aktor na si John Lloyd Cruz. Inaasahan pa naman na kasama niyang rarampa sa red carpet ang kanyang “baby” na si Ellen Adarna. Kung nangyari ‘yun, for sure, sila ang top story sa event. Naging ordinaryo tuloy ang dating ni Lloydie sa SMB 2017. Ang dami rin kasing male artists ang rumampa sa event without a date gaya nina Piolo Pascual at Jericho Rosales. Same thing sa mga female counterpart nila na wala ring ka-date tulad nina Pia Wurtzbach, Arci Muñoz, Jodi Sta. Maria, Erich Gonzales pati na ang mga ex-girlfriend ni John Lloyd na sina Shaina Magdayao at Angelica Panganiban. A few weeks before the controversial photos nina John Lloyd at Ellen sa Cebu, nagkaroon kami ng chance na makatsikahan ang aktor sa set ng comedy show niya na Home Sweetie Home sa ABS-CBN. “Magkatrabaho” ang description ni Lloydie sa relasyon nila ni Ellen when we asked him regarding sa status nila ng co-star niya sa HSH, “Oo, nag-eenjoy lang kami kapag magkasama kami,” sabi ni John Lloyd. Say pa niya sa amin, “Huwag ninyo na lang isipin ang lovelife ko dahil mas maraming interesting na bagay kesa sa lovelife ko.” Sa ngayon, ine-enjoy ni Lloydie ang kanyang lovelife dahil baka next year na niya maumpisahan ang kanyang next project. “Meron silang binibigay na project, ‘yung material pa lang. Hindi pa pwedeng sabihin kung ano. Sabi ko, pag-aaralan ko pa. Maganda siya pero ang problema, ‘yung time frame po, concept pa lang siya. Hindi pa siya fully developed. By the time na ihanda ‘yun para i-shoot o i-tape, matagal pa,” lahad ni John Lloyd. Ang bagong proyekto raw na inaalok kay John Lloyd ay for TV. Aside from that, hindi na siya allowed magkuwento tungkol sa iba pang detalye. Wala rin daw siya sa posisyon para mamili kung sino ang leading lady niya for every project na ginagawa niya. Pero kung mabibigyan ng chance na mag-suggest, marami pa siyang gusto na makapareha at makatrabaho. “Ako, talagang dream ko mag-ano, e, kasi ngayon parang pwede na, posible na makatrabaho ‘yung mga taga-kabila. ‘Di ba ngayon parang nagtatawid-tawid na ngayon?” aniya sa amin.

