Nadine tinawag na ‘starlet’, magazine pinagmumura ng JaDine fans

MUKHANG na-bash ang website ng isang glossy magazine after it called Nadine Lustre a starlet.

“#MetroLovesNadine is a celebration of authenticity, daring moves and self-truth. For this issue, we took advantage of @NadineLustre (@nadine)’s go-getter drive to bring full vintage set, and a full wardrobe of @Gucci head-to-toe.

“What better way to dress one of the hottest starlets to date, than by dressing her with one of the most valued fashion brands?”

That was the original post which was later changed. The word “starlet” was changed to “star”, probably to appease irate Nadine fans.

When the story came out in one popular website, na-bash muli si Nadine with people saying that she deserves the “starlet” tag.

“Starlet si Nadine by all means. One hit wonder starlet.”

“Starlet naman talaga yan! So, anong problema?”

“Starlet! Wala pang napatunayan! One hit wonder na di na naulit! Sakit ba, lomis?”

“Nabasa ko yang hinaing nila sa Instagram. May nagmumura pang fans nila doon akala mo kabawasan sa pagkataong matawag yung idol nyang ‘starlet’. Nakakahiya!”

“Bilang baguhan at wala pang napatunayan din that is called starlet. Hindi naman porket maraming fans eh kalevel mo na sina Judy Ann Santos, Angelica Panganiban, Bea Alonzo at iba pa! Dapat tanggap nila yon in fact. For me hindi pa talaga sya STAR! Marami pa syang kakaining bigas!”

That’s how they bashed Nadine. But there are those na ipinagtanggol ang dalaga as one said, “Ok na akong maging starlet basta milyonarya like Nadine!”

“So kinuha niyo pa si Nadine kung starlet lang pala tingin niyo sa kanya. What a hypocrite magazine,” said another Nadine fan.