Kisses palaban, ipinagtanggol si Maine sa laiterang basher

KISSES Delavin who relished her rare photo opportunity with Maine Mendoza, defended Alden Richards’ ka-loveteam nang ma-bash ito ng isa niyang follower.
One @trishaalcantara07 reacted nang makita niyang magkasama ang former PBB housemate at si Maine sa isang photo.
“Yak! si Maine? OMG….. I hate her,” came Kisses’ fan’s reaction.
Agad-agad naman dumepensa si Kisses and said, “She is loved and admired [by] so many people and I’m one of them. And btw, if you meet her, you will regret saying that.”
Maine showed appreciation sa selfie photo niya with Kisses and Pinoy Big Brother Lucky Season 7 big winner Maymay Entrata. “It was super nice meeting you guys, lalo na kayo ni Maymay! Hope to see you again soon!” say ni Maine.
