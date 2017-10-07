Ethel, Agot, Karen, Bianca nag-init sa palusot ni Mocha sa #fake News

MOCHA Uson had us laughing when she told Sen. Bam Aquino na she is a blogger and not a journalist when asked kung kinuha niya ang side ng opposition whom she lambasted a number of times sa kanyang blog.

“Blogger po ako. Hindi po ako journalist,” say ni Mocha kay Sen. Bam.

‘Yun naman pala, eh, bakit ka nagsusulat ng column sa isang broadsheet, eh, hindi ka naman pala journalist?

Anyway, pati ang ilang celebrities ay napanganga sa paandar ni Mocha tungkol sa mga blogger at journalist, kabilang na riyan sina Bianca Gonzales, Ethel Booba at Agot Isidro.

Aria ni Ethel, “Both journalist & blogger r means of communication. Once u release a news make sure it’s real & honest coz honesty is d best policy. Charot! Kuntento ka na bang source of knowledge mo ay FAKE NEWS? Charot!

“I’m referring about news on my tweet. Some of us use the word ‘opinion’ to criticize and judge others. Charot!”

One liner naman ni Bianca, “#FAKENEWS is exactly that fake!”

Here’s Karen Davila’s reaction naman, “Pano kasi kung yung source ng fake news ay nakaupo sa gobyerno? Binabayaran na ng buwis natin ginagamit pa sa propaganda? What can we do?”

“Itaas ang kamay ng totoong biktima ng #FAKENEWS. Not once, but twice. Gedemet! Bakit wala ako sa Senate hearing?” sey naman ni Agot.