Ethel, Agot, Karen, Bianca nag-init sa palusot ni Mocha sa #fake News

MOCHA Uson had us laughing when she told Sen. Bam Aquino na she is a blogger and not a journalist when asked kung kinuha niya ang side ng opposition whom she lambasted a number of times sa kanyang blog.
“Blogger po ako. Hindi po ako journalist,” say ni Mocha kay Sen. Bam.
‘Yun naman pala, eh, bakit ka nagsusulat ng column sa isang broadsheet, eh, hindi ka naman pala journalist?
Anyway, pati ang ilang celebrities ay napanganga sa paandar ni Mocha tungkol sa mga blogger at journalist, kabilang na riyan sina Bianca Gonzales, Ethel Booba at Agot Isidro.
Aria ni Ethel, “Both journalist & blogger r means of communication. Once u release a news make sure it’s real & honest coz honesty is d best policy. Charot! Kuntento ka na bang source of knowledge mo ay FAKE NEWS? Charot!
“I’m referring about news on my tweet. Some of us use the word ‘opinion’ to criticize and judge others. Charot!”
One liner naman ni Bianca, “#FAKENEWS is exactly that fake!”
Here’s Karen Davila’s reaction naman, “Pano kasi kung yung source ng fake news ay nakaupo sa gobyerno? Binabayaran na ng buwis natin ginagamit pa sa propaganda? What can we do?”
“Itaas ang kamay ng totoong biktima ng #FAKENEWS. Not once, but twice. Gedemet! Bakit wala ako sa Senate hearing?” sey naman ni Agot.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94