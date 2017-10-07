Maymay kay Maine: Hindi lang kami nabaliw sa ‘yo, naging inspirasyon ka naming lahat! By Jun Nardo Bandera

BUMA-viral ang pagkikita nina Maine Mendoza at Maymay Entrata. Hindi naitago ang Kapamilya star na idolo niya si Meng kaya naman tuwang-tuwa siya nang magkrus ang kanilang landas sa isang showbiz event. Maging ang palitan nila ng mensahe sa kanilang social media account ay ipinost ng kani-kanilang fans sa Instagram. “@mainedcm Nice meeting you! Sana mameet din namin ni Alden si Mama mo soon.” Reply naman ni Maymay kay Maine, “Ang bait nyo po talaga ni Sir Alden! Pareho kayong sinabi po na sana makita nyo si mama soon. We love you po.” Nauna rito, sa caption ni Maymay sa isa niyang IG photo kung saan magkasama nga sila ng Phenomenal Star, sinabi niyang kaya napasok sa Twitter ang ina niyang OFW ay dahil kay Maine. “Maraming OFW ang pinasaya mo kasali na si mama dun. Kaya di ko pinalampas ang araw na to dahil kami hindi lang naging baliw sayo kundi naging inspirasyon ka din sa aming lahat. We love you po Ms. Yaya Dub! #nothingisimpossible,” bahagi ng caption ni Maymay.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.