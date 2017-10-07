Xander Ford nakiki-level na kina Daniel, Enrique at James

ANG dami naming natanggap na message sa “Showbuzz” program namin sa DZMM. Isang malaking propaganda lang daw ng isang clinic (huwag na muna nating tukuyin kung ano ito for legal purposes) diumano ang matagumpay na plastic surgery ni Marlou Arizala a.k.a. Xander Ford.

Ito’y para pagtakpan daw ang kasong kinaharap nito sa pagkasawi ng isang pasyente on a certain procedure. Ito rin daw ang clinic na nagsagawa sa operasyon kay Xander na kay gwapo na ngayon.

Nagulat kami sa balitang ito. We yet have to clear this out with the said clinic. Kumbaga, bukas ang pahinang ito para sa side nila should they identify themselves if there was indeed an incident na may namatay na pasyente sa kanilang clinic.

Mahirap kasi ito, it may just reverse their credibility dahil maganda ang kinalabasan ng retoke ni Marlou na naging Xander Ford na nga. Imagine, from a chakadoodles (no offense meant) naging matinee idol ang bagets.

Ang balita pa nga, after sumabulat sa social media ang kanyang face and name ay biglang nagtaas ng talent fee ang instant celebrity. Kungsabagay, we don’t see anything wrong kung nagtaas man siya ng TF dahil bigla nga siyang sikat.

Everybody got interested to see him, pampa-rate naman ang presence niya for now dahil mainit-init pa ang isyu. It’s just a natural phenomenon na magtaas siya ng presyo, nasa takers naman iyon kung kakagatin nila.

And if I were a producer, I wouldn’t mind paying him a little more than what he used to get kasi nga sikat na siya. Marami ang curious na makita siya sa harap ng isang moving camera. He is such a novelty now – bumambibig ng buong bayan si Xander ngayon.

Tawanan ang mga baklitang barkada namin about Xander – baka raw kasi may nakahada sa kanila sa bagets na ito. Di raw nila ma-imagine na ang guwapong nahada nila (kung sakali lang naman) ay ganoon ang fez dati. Baka masuka raw sila. How cruel na mga baklita, di ba? Ha! Ha! Ha! Akala mo naman ang gaganda nila.

Anyway, gusto nga raw nitong si Xander na maka-loveteam si Miles Ocampo, ang naka-partner niya noon sa Home Sweetie Home nang mag-guest siya sa show. Nakiki-level na raw itong si Xander kina Daniel Padilla, Enrique Gil and James Reid as a matinee idol. Iyon nga lang, meron siyang chaka photos when he was still not that handsome kaya automatic agad na ligwak siya sa fans.

Ang cruel talaga ng world, di ba? Masyado silang judgemental. Charrotttt!

Samantala, sa isang report ng ABS-CBN, pinayuhan nga si Xander na harapin ang reality ng bago niyang anyo.

“Hindi naman natanggal yung mga insecurities niya, mga fears. Sa entertainment industry, there will always be a better face than you, so later on he will even get dissatisfied with his own face,” ang advice ng isang psychologist sa bagets.

The doctor added, “So, more important is get counseling to remove emotional baggage, take up courses to develop self-esteem. If he’s able to do that he will develop into a total person.”

At alam n’yo ba kung ano ang sagot ni Xander sa advice na ito, “Gusto ko po muna i-achieve ang pangarap ko. Bahay po, saka sasakyan.”