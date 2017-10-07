Jodi naputukan ng ugat sa mata

MAY pumutok na vein sa mata ni Jodi Sta. Maria kaya pala pulang-pula ito nang rumampa sa nakaraang Star Magic Ball. Nag-alala tuloy ang lahat nang makita ang kanyang eyest.

“Okay, number one a vein popped sa eyes ko. It’s not dangerous, it’s not painful, talagang gory lang ang itsura niya, pero okay siya and it will take siguro another week para mag-improve ang itsura niya,” paliwanag ni Jodi.

“Itong week na ito hindi ako nakapag-shoot, because of what happened,” aniya pa.