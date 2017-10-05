Meralco Bolts nakabalik sa PBA Governors’ Cup Finals By Melvin Sarangay Bandera

NAKUMPLETO ng Meralco Bolts ang pagwalis sa Star Hotshots matapos manaig sa overtime, 91-88, sa Game 3 ng kanilang 2017 PBA Govenors’ Cup best-of-five semifinals series Huwebes ng gabi sa Smart Araneta Coliseum. Nagtala si Allen Durham ng 24 puntos, 19 rebounds at 6 assists para pamunuan ang Bolts na nakabalik sa Govenors’ Cup Finals sa ikalawang pagkakataon at naisagawa ang 3-0 sweep ng kanilang semis series kontra Hotshots. Pinangunahan ni Mark Barroca ang Star sa ginawang 21 puntos at 12 rebounds. Makakasagupa ng Meralco sa best-of-seven championship ang magwawagi sa semis series ng Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings at TNT KaTropa Texters.

