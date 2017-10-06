Tumbok Karera Tips, October 06, 2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (4) Niccole Girl/White Chocolate; TUMBOK – (7) Johnny Be Good; LONGSHOT – (5) Music Of Life

Race 2 : PATOK – (1) Tipsy Tapsi; TUMBOK – (2) Azap; LONGSHOT – (3) Pagkakaisa

Race 3 : PATOK – (8) Oceanside; TUMBOK – (5) Thunder Maxx; LONGSHOT – (11) Belle Royale

Race 4 : PATOK – (1) Talon; TUMBOK – (2) Tito Arru; LONGSHOT – (3) Prized Angel

Race 5 : PATOK – (4) Emjay Special; TUMBOK – (5) Michika; LONGSHOT – (6) Bestman

Race 6 : PATOK – (1) Vision; TUMBOK – (6) Lil’ Dynamo; LONGSHOT – (5) Smooth Runway

Race 7 : PATOK – (8) Oh Neng; TUMBOK – (2) Toscana; LONGSHOT – (1) Just Dreamin

Race 8 : PATOK – (1) Sydney Boy; TUMBOK – (6) Windy Star; LONGSHOT – (2) Maincore Sunspots

Race 9 : PATOK – (8) Oyster Perpetual; TUMBOK – (5) Damong Ligaw; LONGSHOT – (1) Blusher

