2 college studes kinatay sa lovers’ lane

NATAGPUANG patay ang dalawang estudyante sa kolehiyo sa Rodriguez, Rizal, kamakalawa ng hapon, iniulat ng pulisya.

Kinilala ang isa sa mga biktima na si Charmaine Villarias, 21, third year student sa Colegio de Montalban, samantalang hindi pa isinasapubliko ang pagkakakilanlan ng isa pang biktima na isang lalaki.

Ayon sa mga pulis, hindi nakauwi ng bahay si Villarias noong Miyerkules.

Sinabi ni Senior Supt. Albert Ocon, acting director ng Rizal Provincial Police, nadiskubre ang bangkay ng mga biktima alas-12:30 ng hapon sa Burol, Mt. Zion sa loob ng Amityville Subdivision, Brgy. San Jose.

Kapwa nakatali ang mga biktima at pinaniniwalaang sinakal at pinalo ng matigas na bagay, ayon sa testigong security guard na si Marion Bautista, 41.

“Based on initial investigations, the crime could have possibly transpired around 2 to 3 a.m. on Wednesday,” sabi ni Ocon. Nagtamo rin ang mga biktima ng mga pasa, bakas ng pananakal at saksak, ayon pa kay Ocon.

Sinabi ni Bautista na nagsasagawa siya ng kanyang regular na pagpapatrolya nang mapansin ang bakas ng mga paa sa damuhan. Sinundan niya ito at nadiksubre ang bangkay ng mga biktima.

Kilala ang Amityville Subdivision na lugar kung saan marami ang nagde-date dahil sa taas ng lokasyon nito, ayon kay Ocon.

Nangyari ang insidente dalawang kilometro lamang ang layo mula sa Rodriguez community precinct, dagdag ng opisyal.

Iniimbestigahan na ng mga pulis kung ginahasa ang babaeng biktima.

