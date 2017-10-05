Mag-asawa, anak patay sa sunog

Nasawi ang mag-asawa at kanilang 10-anyos na anak nang lamunin ng apoy ang tinutuluyan nilang bunkhouse, sa isang lumber yard sa Mandaue City, Cebu, kaninang umaga, ayon sa mga otoridad. Nasawi sina Antonio Paz, 34; misis niyang si Maricel, 32; at anak nilang si Ancel Jay, sabi ni Insp. Marlyn Macatangay, tagapagsalita ng Bureau of Fire Protection-Central Visayas. Itinimbre sa Mandaue City Fire Station ang sunog sa lumber yard, na nasa Hernan Cortez st., Brgy. Tipolo, alas-4:10. Mabilis na lumaki ang apoy at umabot sa estadong “first alarm,” dahil tila gawa sa light materials ang bunkhouse, sabi ni Macatangay nang kapanayamin sa telepono. Na-control ng mga bumbero ang apoy alas-4:15 at nagdeklara ng fire out alas-4:30. Maaaring tulog ang pamilya Paz nang maganap ang insidente, ani Macatangay. Bukod sa mga nasawi, nagdulot din ang apoy ng P20,000 hanggang P30,000 halaga ng pinsala sa ari-arian, aniya. Inaalam pa ng mga imbestigador ang sanhi ng apoy habang isinusulat ang balitang ito.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.