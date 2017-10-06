Mega sa bashers ni Kris: Magdasal na lang…daming demonyo sa paligid!

MEGASTAR Sharon Cuneta came to the defense of Kris Aquino who was bashed just because kumain sila ni Bimby sa kama.
“Nothing wrong with eating on one’s bed.
“That’s what bed trays and breakfasts-in-bed were made for. Most everyone I know does it.
“I know I do. Cos we eat like the decent people we are and keep our beds clean while eating on them.
“We’ve worked hard and deserve to do what we please especially in our own homes!”
‘Yan ang message ni Sharon kay Kris.
Exasperated perhaps over the basher’s reaction sa IG photo ni Kris, Sharon added, “There are way more important thing to do in these times like pray because there is too much evil around us now.
Cheer up! It’s those who love you whose opinions matters the most. God bless you and the boys always.”
