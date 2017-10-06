Maitim na tuhod ni Xander Ford inokray ng inggiterang netizens

NAG-VIRAL ang photo ni Xander Ford, formerly known as Marlou Arizala all because of his black knees.

Kumalat sa social media ang photo ni Xander while holding a promotional board of his sponsor. Agad na napansin ng netizens ang maitim niyang tuhod. Siyempre pa’y may mga nagtaray kung bakit hindi kakulay ng mukha ni Xander ang kanyang tuhod.

But in fairness, sa isang shot na kuha sa kanyang sponsor clinic ay hindi naman masyadong maitim ang mga tuhod ni Xander. Although hindi pa rin kakulay ng kanyang mukha ang kanyang knees, medyo lighter na ang kulay.

Anyway, marami pala talaga ang nagmamahal kay Xander. Sa photo kasi niyang iyon where his knees look dark ay marami ang nagtanggol sa binata na unang sumikat sa social media dahil sa kanyang mga video.

“Ang mga tao naman kung makalait wagas hindi nyo pa aminin na inggit lng kau kung kau my pera higit pa jan ang gagawin nyo kaso wala kayong magawa kundi manlait na lang kc wala kayong pera pag retuke! Hahahaha!” said one fan of Xander.

“Spell INGGIT! E di paretoke din kayo! Puro mga nega! Pakamatay na lang kayo!”