Maitim na tuhod ni Xander Ford inokray ng inggiterang netizens

NAG-VIRAL ang photo ni Xander Ford, formerly known as Marlou Arizala all because of his black knees.
Kumalat sa social media ang photo ni Xander while holding a promotional board of his sponsor. Agad na napansin ng netizens ang maitim niyang tuhod. Siyempre pa’y may mga nagtaray kung bakit hindi kakulay ng mukha ni Xander ang kanyang tuhod.
But in fairness, sa isang shot na kuha sa kanyang sponsor clinic ay hindi naman masyadong maitim ang mga tuhod ni Xander. Although hindi pa rin kakulay ng kanyang mukha ang kanyang knees, medyo lighter na ang kulay.
Anyway, marami pala talaga ang nagmamahal kay Xander. Sa photo kasi niyang iyon where his knees look dark ay marami ang nagtanggol sa binata na unang sumikat sa social media dahil sa kanyang mga video.
“Ang mga tao naman kung makalait wagas hindi nyo pa aminin na inggit lng kau kung kau my pera higit pa jan ang gagawin nyo kaso wala kayong magawa kundi manlait na lang kc wala kayong pera pag retuke! Hahahaha!” said one fan of Xander.
“Spell INGGIT! E di paretoke din kayo! Puro mga nega! Pakamatay na lang kayo!”
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94