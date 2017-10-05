Quantcast

Ethel Booba: ‘Wag kayong magtago sa title na ‘blogger’!

By

6:02 pm | Thursday, October 5th, 2017

UMEKSENA rin si Twitter sensation and comedian Ethel Booba sa news versus blogging issue.

Sa kanyang Twitter page, sinabi nya na both blogging and news ay parehong means of communication.

A netizen, however protested na trabaho ng journalist ang paghahanap ng news while blogging is more on opinion base. Pero para kay Ethel nagtatago lang ang iba sa title na “blogger” to avoid accountability sa mga fake news na isini-share nila.

Nilektyuran naman ng isang follower si Ethel about sa meaning ng blog.

Na sinagot naman ng komedyana.

According to Merriam-Webster.com ang blog ay isang  “website that contains online personal reflections, comments, and often hyperlinks, videos, and photographs provided by the writer.”

Dagdag naman ng follower ni Ethel “Some people quote news or repost news then add personal comments or edit it to reflect their opinion/thoughts. That is blogging”

Na sinagot uli nya.

Bottomline para kay Ethel?

