Ethel Booba: ‘Wag kayong magtago sa title na ‘blogger’!

UMEKSENA rin si Twitter sensation and comedian Ethel Booba sa news versus blogging issue.

Sa kanyang Twitter page, sinabi nya na both blogging and news ay parehong means of communication.

Both journalist & blogger r means of communication. Once u release a news make sure it's real & honest coz honesty is d best policy. Charot! — Ethel Booba (@IamEthylGabison) October 5, 2017

A netizen, however protested na trabaho ng journalist ang paghahanap ng news while blogging is more on opinion base. Pero para kay Ethel nagtatago lang ang iba sa title na “blogger” to avoid accountability sa mga fake news na isini-share nila.

Not all blog r opinion based, sum contains news. Sum r hiding behind d title blogger to avoid accountable for what they r spreading. Charot! https://t.co/NfQ3HcOMKk — Ethel Booba (@IamEthylGabison) October 5, 2017

Nilektyuran naman ng isang follower si Ethel about sa meaning ng blog.

Na sinagot naman ng komedyana.

That is the meaning of blog, yes. But there are some bloggers who posted news on their site. That's what I'm talking about. Charot! https://t.co/0gxxb5nwPh — Ethel Booba (@IamEthylGabison) October 5, 2017

Yes, blog is a website where someone can writes their personal opinions, activities & exp. There's a lot of blog I saw posting news. Charot! https://t.co/XV1BWG79Uu — Ethel Booba (@IamEthylGabison) October 5, 2017

According to Merriam-Webster.com ang blog ay isang “website that contains online personal reflections, comments, and often hyperlinks, videos, and photographs provided by the writer.”

Dagdag naman ng follower ni Ethel “Some people quote news or repost news then add personal comments or edit it to reflect their opinion/thoughts. That is blogging”

Na sinagot uli nya.

Some people post/repost news w/out personal comment/thoughts on their site. Some claimed that is their opinions & they are blogger. Charot! https://t.co/XJuqcp9erj — Ethel Booba (@IamEthylGabison) October 5, 2017

Bottomline para kay Ethel?