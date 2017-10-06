Ken Chan nagwala, na-shock sa ginawa ni Maine

NAGHUHUMIYAW at nagtatalon sa tuwa si Ken Chan nang panoorin ng friend niyang si Maine Mendoza ang trailer ng movie nila ni Barbie Forteza at nagkomento pa sa Instagram ng Kapuso actor.

Ni-launch ang trailer ng Barbie-Ken starrer na “This Time I’ll Be Sweeter” nu’ng araw na ‘yon at nag-trending agad ito sa Twitter. Napanood ‘yon ni Meng at nagbigay ng komento sa IG ni Ken.

“I watched the trailer and I was like grabe pare. It’s so dope, as in supercalifragalisticexpialuDOP Ecious. I was moved and I am so stoked for you and Barbie like sobra. Congrats, brahhh!” komento ni Meng.

“@mainedcm awww!!! Thank you! When I saw your comment I was jumping here because of happiness! I was like (emoticon). Is this real? Braaaaaaaaaaaaaah! Thank you! Where are you!?!?!?” tugon naman ni Ken.

Hindi lang kasi pawang kilig ang hatid ng Joel Lamangan movie na ito. Dumadrama sina Barbie at Ken sa ilang eksena sa trailer. Maganda rin ang photography at puno rin ng hugot. Join din sa cast si Thea Tolentino kaya naman magsisilbi ring reunion nila ni Barbie ang pelikula after ng top rater nilang GMA series na The Half Sisters.

Kaugnay ng movie, may version ng theme song sina Ken at Barbie at sa fotos nila sa studio, damang-dama sa pics nila ang chemistry na kinalugdan sa kanila ng fans sa pinagsamahang Meant To Be.

Na-move sa Nov. 8 ang playdate ng “TTIBS” na matatapat sa long weekend dahil sa gaganaping ASEAN Meet sa bansa.