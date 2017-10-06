Lola Tidora type na type si Piolo Pascual: Gusto ko siyang ipakilala sa mga ate ko! By Jun Nardo Bandera

NABIGLA rin sina Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola at Paolo Ballesteros nang sabihin sa kanilang bubuhayin ang character nilang lola sa nagsimula nilang morning talk show na The Lola’s Beautiful Show bago ang Eat Bulaga. Ang trio nila bilang Lola Tinidora (Jose), Lola Tidora (Paolo) at Lola Nidora (Wally) ay isinilang sa Kalyeserye ng Eat Bulaga two years ago. Naging atraksyon din sila sa KS bukod sa nagbidang sina Alden Richards at Maine Mendoza. Nailalabas ng Jo-Wa-Pao sa Eat Bulaga paminsan-minsan ang kanilang lola character sa EB. Pero sa talk show, balik-alindog muli sila sa magkakaterno nilang suot na damit with matching dekorasyon sa buhok. “Akala naming, hanggang Kalye Serye, tapos, bubblehead lang!” pahayag ni Wally sa chikahan sa press sa taping ng programa. Ang challenge sa kanila ay ang pagbibihis-babae dahil ‘yung chikahan eh nagagawa na nila sa Bulaga. “Nasanay na kami sa Sugod Bahay na may kinakausap,” saad pa ni Lola Nidora. “Ang kaibahan ay stars ang kinakausap namin. Mga artista, lead personalities,” sey naman ni Paolo. Dream guest ni Lola Tidora sa show si Piolo Pascual. “Ipapakilala ko siya sa mga ate ko. Mabait na bata ‘yon, sabi!” tugon ni Paolo. Sina Tito, Vic and Joey naman ang gustong makachikahan ni Lola Nidora, “Si Bruce Lee,” biro naman ni Lola Tinidora. “Mas masaya kapag Tito, Vic and Joey,” sagot naman ni Lola Tinidora. Sa unang episode, si Nora Aunor ang special guest nila. Aminado silang natutulala at napipigilan ang bibig dahil sa malaking respeto kay Ate Guy. Saya, kakulitan na may kasamang good vibes ang hatid ng The Lola’s Beautiful Show, Lunes hanggang Biyernes.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.