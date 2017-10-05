DU30 itinatag ang Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission

IPINALABAS ni Pangulong Duterte ang Executive Order number 43 na nagtatatag sa Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission.

“There is a need to create a separate commission under the Office of the President solely dedicated to providing assistance to the President in the investigation and hearing of administrative cases and complaints, and in the conduct of of lifestyle checks,” sabi ni Duterte sa EO 43.

Sakop ng EO 43 ang mga opisyal na itinalaga ng pangulo at maging ang mga opisyal ng gobyerno.

Idinagdag ni Duterte na pamumunuan ang Commission ng isang chairman at apat na commissioner.

Ipinagtanggol naman ni Executive Secretary Salvador Medialda ang desisyon ni Duterte.

“EO 43, the president as appointing authority is not prohibited by law or by the constitution to conduct lifestyle checks on his own appointees, but will not usurp the power to discipline certain independent constitutional officers such as the Ombudsman and judicial officials,” sabi ni Medialdea.

Inaasahan namang masasampulan ng EO43 ang mga opisyal ng Office of the Ombudsman na nagsasagawa ng imbestigasyon kaugnay ng umano’y bank account ni Duterte.