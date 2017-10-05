Mga Pinoy takot mabiktima ng EJKs-SWS By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Mahalaga sa mga Filipino na mahuling buhay ang mga drug suspects at nangangamba ang nakararami na baka sila o kanilang kakilala ang maging biktima ng extrajudicial killings, ayon sa survey ng Social Weather Station. Mahalaga sa mga Filipino na mahuling buhay ang mga drug suspects at nangangamba ang nakararami na baka sila o kanilang kakilala ang maging biktima ng extrajudicial killings, ayon sa survey ng Social Weather Station. Sa tanong na “Sa pagtupad ng kapulisan ng kanilang tungkulin sa kampanya laban sa ilegal na droga, gaano ka-importante na mahuli nila nang buhay ang mga taong pinaghihinalaang kasabwat sa ilegal na droga?” sinabi ng 68 porsyento na talagang importante at 22 porsyento ang sumagot ng medyo importante. Ayon naman sa walong porsyento ito ay medyo hindi importante at 3 porsyento ang talagang hindi importante. Sa tanong kung “Gaano po kayo nangangamba na kayo o sino mang kilala ninyo ay maging biktima ng Extra Judicial Killings?” sinabi ng 41 porsyento na sila at talagang nangangamba, at 32 porsyento ang medyo nangangamba. Medyo hindi naman nangangamba ang 13 porsyento at talagang hindi nangangamba ang 14 porsyento. Naniniwala naman ang marami na seryoso ang gobyerno na resolbahin ang EJK sa bansa. Ayon sa 33 porsyento talagang seryoso ang gobyerno, 30 porsyento ang medyo seryoso, at 23 porsyento ang undecided. Ang mga naniniwala naman na hindi seryoso ay 9 porsyento at ang talagang hindi seryoso ay 5 porsyento. Ang survey ay ginawa mula Hunyo 23-26 at kinuha ang opinyon ng 1,200 respondents.

