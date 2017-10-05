DU30 tutulak pa-Brunei mamayang gabi Bandera

BALIK biyahe na si Pangulong Duterte kung saan tutulak siya papuntang Brunei para dumalo sa Golden Jubilee Celebration sa pagkakaupo sa trono ni Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. Ganap na alas-6 ng gabi ang nakatakdang paglipad ng eroplano ni Duterte, samantalang nakatakda namang siyang dumating ganap na alas-8 ng gabi. Huling bumiyahe si Duterte sa Brunei noong isang taon matapos ang kanyang pagkakahalal sa puwesto. Matatandaang itigil ni Duterte ang mga biyahe sa ibang bansa matapos pumutok ang paglusob ng teroristang grupong Maute sa Marawi noong Mayo 23, 2017.

