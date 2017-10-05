Maymay may K maging international model?

SUNOD-sunod ang pagkakapansin kay Maymay Entrata ng mga kilala sa mundo ng international modelling.
After kasi na i-like ng international model and the brains behind America’s Next Top Model at Asia’s Next Top Model Tyra Banks ang litrato ni Maymay sa Twitter, isa pang judge ng Asia’s NTM at international model ang nakapansin kay Maymay.
BASAHIN: Mga litrato ni Maymay sa 2017 Star Magic Ball like na like ni Tyra Banks
Finollow kasi ni Todd Anthony Tyler si Maymay sa kanyang Instagram account.
Netizens and fans seem to think na this is a sign na pang-international na peg ni Maymay when it comes to modeling
Here are a couple of Maymay’s pak na pak modeling post sa kanyang IG.
"Fairytale is real" ✨ - – Special thanks to @starmagicphils Family, PBB Family, at sa lahat ng sumuporta di dahil sainyo naging Fairytale buhay ko 😭❤️ At shempre ang Forevs Glam team Family! (Team na Family pa 😍) Styling by #TEAMRAINXEM (@teamrainxem) Head Stylists RAIN DAGALA (@rainierdagala) and EM MILLAN (@emmillan) Assisted by CHINO AGUILAR (@chinobrownleeaguilar), REGINE ALDABA (@reginealdaba), JERNIH AGAPITO (@jernihagapito), and ALYSSA DE GUZMAN (@alyssa_deguzman) Stylist Assistant J-ANNE AGUIRRE Gown by one and only Mr. MARK BUMGARNER 😭❤️ (@markbumgarner) Jewelries by JMA JEWELRY (@jmajewelry) @stephayson @suzetteayson Make up by EMMAN DE LEON (@emmandeleonmakeup) Hair by JAYMAR LAHAYHAY (@jaymarlahaylahay)VIDEO PRODUCED AND DIRECTED by (@luminousfilmsph) Photos by JACK ALINDAHAO (@jackalindahao) . . At sa lahat ng tumulong para mas maging memorable po ang gabing yun maraming salamat po. 🙏🏻❤️ – – #nothingisimpossible #starmagicball2017
Thank you for inviting us po! 😊❤️#TheEddysEntertainmentEditors'Awards . . "Amazing Glamteam" Makeup by Sir @EmanDeLeonMakeUp Hair by Sir @jaymarlahaylahay Styling by Sir @rainierdagala Ms. @emmillan Assisted by Sir @chinobrownleeaguilar Sir @jernihagapito Ms. @reignealdaba Ms. @deguzman_alyssa Custom made gown by @elizebride (#Ms.LizaPadilla) Special thanks to Starmagic Family, @captainluz Ms. @starmagic_peachy #forevergrateful
Sa tingin mo ba handa na siya to be an international model?
