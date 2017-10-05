Maymay may K maging international model?

SUNOD-sunod ang pagkakapansin kay Maymay Entrata ng mga kilala sa mundo ng international modelling.

After kasi na i-like ng international model and the brains behind America’s Next Top Model at Asia’s Next Top Model Tyra Banks ang litrato ni Maymay sa Twitter, isa pang judge ng Asia’s NTM at international model ang nakapansin kay Maymay.

Finollow kasi ni Todd Anthony Tyler si Maymay sa kanyang Instagram account.

Netizens and fans seem to think na this is a sign na pang-international na peg ni Maymay when it comes to modeling

Here are a couple of Maymay’s pak na pak modeling post sa kanyang IG.

Choose "Happiness" sabi daw ni Ms. @emmillan diba Sir @rainierdagala? 😂💙 . . 📸Ms. @reginealdaba A post shared by May May Entrata (@maymayentrata07) on Sep 20, 2017 at 12:56am PDT

"Pigil smile pose" Mehehek 😁 . . Thank you po @benchtm @vansphilippines 💕 A post shared by May May Entrata (@maymayentrata07) on Aug 4, 2017 at 7:02am PDT

More than just a wacky face. Big winner and @benchtm endorser @maymay_entrata0506 keeps it cool in neutral shades. – Maraming salamat po Sir @bcbench @benchtm so blessed na maging parte po sainyo. 😭❤️ #BenchEveryday A post shared by May May Entrata (@maymayentrata07) on Jun 12, 2017 at 10:26pm PDT

Sa tingin mo ba handa na siya to be an international model?