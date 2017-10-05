Maine Mendoza: Hindi biro ang depression!

If Joey de Leon got netizens fuming, pumalakpak naman sila para kay Maine Mendoza.

Praises were given naman to Maine na sinubukang ipagtanggol na seryoso ang depression.

“Hindi biro ang depression. Hindi siya joke. Kasi maraming nakakaranas ng ganun, lalo na sa mga kabataan. Kaya lalo na sa mga nakakaranas ng ganun bigyan nating ng suporta.” sey ni Meng in which Alden Richards, na naroon din agreed.

In which Joey replied: “Hindi, wag nyong suportahan. Gawa-gawa lang nya yun.”

Twitterverse is flooded, making Joey de Leon, the second top trending topic ngayon.

Props to Maine for making a stand against Joey De Leon's ignorant and insensitive statement against depression — A; (@offofunofficial) October 5, 2017

Gotta give it to Maine for disagreeing with what Joey de Leon had said. Where i still am shock — P 🥀 (@patricianneM_) October 5, 2017

Si Maine nga sabe need ng support ng mga nakakaranas ng depression. To namang si Joey kinontra pa. Di na nga lang nagsalita si Maine eh. — D O N I C A 🐸 (@Mcdiosa) October 5, 2017

"Henyo Master," Joey De Leon should educate himself about depression. Love Maine for doing her best to speak up about it. — Semaj Hokage (@I_Am_Hokage) October 5, 2017

There are "Maine Mendoza"s in this world full of "Joey De Leon"s. 💖 — A N N Vi C (@_dontcallmemary) October 5, 2017

It was one hell of a kick on the gut what Joey De Leon have said. Thank you, Maine. You stand your ground, GURL!!! — Ella Mae Vidallo (@MaeVidallo) October 5, 2017

Just saw Joey De Leon trivialize depression in live TV saying "gawa-gawa lang yan" and "pag sosyal depressed". 🤢 Happy that Maine disagreed. — Edward del Rosario (@SirEdwardRyan) October 5, 2017