Tumbok Karera Tips, October 05, 2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez bandea

Race 1 : PATOK – (3) Security Harbour; TUMBOK – (4) Angel Brulay; LONGSHOT – (8) Jeleina’s Favorite

Race 2 : PATOK – (5) Beautiful Star; TUMBOK -(3) Escopeta; LONGSHOT – (7) Smart Tyler

Race 3 : PATOK – (4) Dinalupihan; TUMBOK – (3) El Mundo; LONGSHOT – (1) Expecto Patronum

Race 4 : PATOK – (2) Kier Strider/Grand Villa; TUMBOK – (8) Pintados; LONGSHOT – (1) Litonglito

Race 5 : PATOK – (1) Perfect Stroke; TUMBOK -(8) Legionaire; LONGSHOT – (4) June Three

Race 6 : PATOK – (4) Bondi Junction; TUMBOK – (9) Parthenon; LONGSHOT – (1) Irish Toffee

Race 7 ; PATOK – (8) Wow Pogi; TUMBOK – (7) Submarino; LONGSHOT – (6) Oakhill Princess

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.