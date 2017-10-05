Joey De Leon binash ng netizens sa depression joke By Djan Magbanua

NA-bash nang bonggang-bongga si Joey De Leon nang sabihin nito live sa show ng Eat Bulaga na “gawa-gawa” lamang daw ang depression. Netizens were furious na sinabi ito ng host/comedian saying na out of line na siya rito. Nasabi niya ito sa sugod-bahay portion ng show nitong Huwebes. I know he jokes tactlessly most of the time but today is just so below. Joey de Leon, be the 'lodi' we tought you were. — unposteds (@unposteds) October 5, 2017 So I just heard Joey de Leon spout ignorance on live tv. "Wag nyong suportahan. It's all in the mind!" He was referring to depression. — Sonny boy (@sonnyboyyyyyy) October 5, 2017 It is VERY IRRESPONSIBLE for Joey de Leon to say that depression is "gawa-gawa lang."#ALDUB116thWeeksary — Camillo (@yogon) October 5, 2017 Maybe it was Joey De Leon's opinion but that's just so insensitive of him and he's on national tv pa wew! — Pauleen Tan (@polinuuh) October 5, 2017 Praises were given naman to Maine Mendoza na sinubukang ipagtanggol na seryoso ang depression.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.