Sigaw ng netizens kay Andi: Laos! Ang nega ng reputasyon mo!

AFTER quitting showbiz, Andi Eigenmann was lambasted by a sister of a fan na insinab niya.

“Masungit pala to c Andi. Nagpapa picture daw sis ko sa airport tinaasan daw xa ng kilay #sad,” said one fan.

Agad-agad na sumagot ang aktres and said, “Ma’m, before you comment such an accusation on my Instagram page, I hope you realise that I am a human being too, just as your sister is, and while she mustve just been thinking about herself and her own feelings as she wanted to snap a photo w me, she probably didn’t think that MAYBE just MAYBE, I do not walk this earth simply to please her nor you.

“Maybe JUST maybe, instead of negatively judging another person because you didnt what you want from them, maybe we can learn to realise that WE ARE ALL THE SAME. AND WE ARE ALL HUMANS.”

“It is truly sad. Sad to know that there are judgmental, narrow minded people like you, who would instantly rush to a conclusion insisting that someone you DON’T KNOW, isn’t a good person just because I couldn’t fulfil your sister’s hunger so a sense of entitlement. Actors may have made a commitment to be there for you, but it doesnt mean that we deserve for our personal space to be disrespected, and that our feelings and comforts should be completely disregarded,” Andi added.

Ayun, umani ng batikos ang aktres sa kanyang sagot.

“Pwede naman cyang tumanggi in a nice way hindi yung tataasan lang nya ng kilay.”

“Yung time na ginamit nya sa pagtatype ng explanasyon nya mas mahaba pa kesa sa kung tumayo sya sa tabi nung tao at pumayag sa selfie.”

“Nag artista ka pa, pasalamat ka nga may nagpapa picture pa sayo kahit laos ka na at super nega ng reputation mo. Darating ang araw kahit maghabol ka pa sa tao, sila na iiwas makipag selfie sayo.”

Actually, okay lang naman na tumanggi siya. What’s not okay is ‘yung pagtaas niya ng kilay.