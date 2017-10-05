Kris sa basher: OMG! Parang pumatay na ako sa level ng galit mo!

ONE basher, @bastille36, lambasted Kris Aquino for eating while on her bead with son Bimby.
“Yan ba ang example mo, ang kumain sa bed? May sakit ba kayo para dyan kumain? Bakit hindi kayo sa kusina kumain? Be a good example,” was the basher’s comment on Kris’ Instagram photo.
May caption ang IG photo nina Kris at Bimby na, “They schedule my work to make sure that after a TVC shoot, I get a full day to just relax, read, watch TV, and just have a ME day. Bimb is done w/ school, swimming w/ coach JR is later. Creature of habit ako- for Chowking siopao it’s always the bola2, plain- no sauce.
“My biz partner @chadominic said sosyal daw talaga taste buds ko, kasi for the 3 pack bola2 yung premium. I was giggling sa observation nya. Pero true, yung pinakamahal na variant ang favorite ko & feeling ko PINAKAMASARAP. Enjoy your Tuesday.”
“OMG – parang may napatay na ko sa level ng galit mo – can I send you chowking halo2 para you can chill???” came Kris’s reply sa kanyang basher.
In another IG post, Kris and Bimby were on the bed and are about to devour sitsirya.
“Nope, we don’t endorse any of these snacks or the chocolates BUT they are part of our favorites while watching TV. And before i’m again lectured, we’ll defintely brush our teeth before sleeping. This is a THANK YOU post for all of you who had our back & respected our right to enjoy our home as we see fit.
“And because of that around Christmas/New Year powered by my new endorsement we’ll be sharing more of our home w/ all of you… after all as i always remind my sons, we have our comfortable home & our businesses because you chose to watch, support, and like their mama. So as our thank you, we’ll let you see us in the home your love helped us build. Good night,” came Kris’s caption.
