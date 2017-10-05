Mocha ‘hugas-kamay’ sa senate hearing: Hindi po ako journalist, blogger po ako!

AKALA namin ay matapang si Mocha Uson, hindi pala. We were very wrong.

Why? Sa pagdinig kasi about fake news ay hindi niya masagot nang diretso ang tanong ni Sen. Bam Aquino kung humingi ba siya ng paliwanag sa side ng opposition para ilagay sa kanyang blog.

“Hindi po ako journalist… blogger po ako,” say ni Mocha who invoked her right to refuse to answer a simple question na answerable by yes or no.

Ang sabi pa ni Mocha, hiniling niya sa GMA 7 na kunin ang side niya doon sa selfie story sa Marawi dahil obligasyon iyon ng journalist.

Ano raw? So, being a blogger, wala kang obligation to get the other side of the personalities na tinitira mo? Ganoon ba ‘yon, Mocha?