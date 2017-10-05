Keanna: Nagkadyowa ako ng congressman pero hiniwalayan ko na, sobrang kuripot!

MY anak-anakan Keanna Reeves ranted sa Facebook the other day dahil meron na namang lumabas na isyu tungkol sa patuloy daw niyang pagiging escort girl sa mayayamang parokyano.

May chika kasing may dyowa raw siyang congressman na siyang bumubuhay sa kanya at talagang sunod ang kanyang layaw.

Natawa ako sa isyu actually. Kung dati ay ganoon si Keanna, I know for a fact na hindi na ito nagaganap ngayon. Madalas ko siyang nakakasama sa mga kaechosan lately, we have fun the whole night with some friends.

“Sorry na lang sila, hindi na ako nag-i-escort. Oo, inaamin ko, meron akong boyfriend na congressman, binata siya pero hiniwalayan ko na dahil napakakuripot. Mas galante pa ako sa kanya. Ako pa nga ang nagbibigay ng pera sa mga bagets ko, ‘no!

“Yung escort-escort issue na iyan, matagal na iyan. Hindi pa ako PBB winner noon. Iniba ko na ang buhay ko ngayon. I work hard para sa future ko. May maliit akong negosyong inaasikaso. May projects akong hinaharap kaya di na uso ang escort-escort service na iyan,” ani Keanna.

What I like best of Keanna ay ang kanyang honesty and loyalty sa friendship. Sarap niyang kaibigan. She will fight for you till the end. Wala siyang kiyeme-kiyeme sa buhay. She speaks her heart. Sa totoo lang, magkasalungat kami ng political affiliation – maka-Rodrigo Duterte siya while ako naman ay isang staunch critic ng administrayon pero we never debate on that kaya we last.

“Respeto lang naman sa dalawang magkaibigan iyan, eh. Never tayong nag-argue about politics. Kung ano ang trip ko ay tanggap mo, the same way na kung anong paniniwala mo ay nirerespeto ko. Ang mahalaga ay nagkakaunawaan tayong dalawa,” she would tell me.

Sa totoo lang, matalino si Keanna. Masarap pang kasama. Tawanan lang kami nang tawanan. Landian nang landian with the boys pag may pagkakataon. Yung pa-cute lang – nothing serious. And Keanna is very generous. Pag wala kaming dahtung pareho, tahimik lang kami. Di kami lalabas para maglamiyerda pero pag nakaahon nang konti, yun na, tawagan na kami para maglakwatsa all night. Ganyan ang friendship namin. Saya nga, eh.

Kaya ako, I can vouch that she is no longer into the flesh trade. Tapos na ang kabanata ng buhay niya that she would date men for the money. Kaya sa mga nagkakalat na nag-i-escort pa rin si Keanna, that’s a lie. At times naman, she just wanna have fun. Kayo talaga, inggit lang siguro kayo sa malaking boobey ni Keanna. Ha! Ha! Ha!