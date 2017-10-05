‘Kapag wala nang mapuntahan si Ate Guy, aampunin at bubuhayin ko siya!’

KAPAG si Nora Aunor ang topic ng kuwentuhan ng mga bakla, talagang walang tumatayo sa upuan. Lalo na pag tulad namin nina Allan K na kadugtong na ng pusod ni Mama Guy, talagang di namin napapansin na umaga na pala at siya pa rin ang topic namin.

Pinagmamalaki namin sa mga kaibigan namin ang phenomenon ni Nora Aunor sa showbiz.

“Walang saysay ang history of Philippine movies pag walang Nora Aunor,” ani Allan K na napakaraming kuwento about Mama Guy through the years.

Halos lahat yata ng kanta at pelikula ni Mama Guy ay alam ni Allan K. Tulad nu’ng isang gabi, sa backstage ng Klownz Quezon Avenue, di namin napansin ni Allan K na magsi-6 a.m. na naming kakuwentuhan sina Beki Belo, Al Arayata, Ian Red at Chubbylita about Nora Aunor. Ha! Ha! Ha! Alam n’yo naman that Allan K has Eat Bulaga pa kaya nang mapansin ni Allan na umaga na, dali-dali itong nagpaalam para umuwi. Kaloka!

Ang daming anecdotes about Mama Guy, some funny and some scary. We talked about her heydays, about her failures and rebellions. Isang larawan ng isang artistang sumikat pero dahil tao lamang ay napapagod din at nagrebelde. Some people may not understand her pero sa mga nakasubaybay sa buhay at karera niya, nauunawaan siya nang tunay.

Sabi ko nga, hindi naman sa hinihingi nating mangyari, sakaling wala nang trabaho si Mama Guy at wala na siyang matirhan, puwede ko siyang ampunin pero siya lang, ha. Walang ibang kasama. Bubuhayin ko siya for life. Ganoon ako ka-fanatic ni Nora Aunor.

“Oo naman. Masarap namang kasama ni Ate Guy eh. Ilang beses kaming nagkasama niyan sa shows abroad at iba talaga siya. Hayop sa presence. Kaya masasabi ko that she is really the biggest star this country has ever produced. No one comes close in terms of phenomenon,” ani Allan K that we all agree.

“Kaya marapat lang na gawing National Artist talaga si Ms. Aunor,” ani Al Arayata.