Kilalang hunk actor inisnab ang mga dating kasamahang artista sa nilayasang TV network By Ambet Nabus Bandera

ETO na, sa pinag-uusapan pa ring Star Magic Ball 2017, sino naman itong bagong lipat na hunk actor na sinasabing nangdedma umano o nang-isnab ng mga dati niyang katrabaho o kaibigan sa isang network? Takang-taka raw ang mga common friends and guests na nakasaksi sa asal ni hunk actor nang makasabay nito sa red carpet ang ilang dating co-workers sa dati niyang TV station, dahil hindi man lang daw ito bumati? Granting daw na sandamakmak na celebrities and guests ang mga nasa event at halos hindi na nga makaikot ang ilan dahil sa naglalakihang ball gowns ng mga babae at pormahan ng mga tao, pero hindi naman daw yata enough reason ‘yun para mauwi sa isnaban ang ganitong pangyayari? Ang sinasabing hunk actor ay noon pa napapabalitang mahilig i-project ang sarili na “VIP” kaya’t kahit meron siyang bigger stars o co-workers na nakakasama, ay feel niya umanong magpabida o magpaandar? Hala, hindi pa man nagbibida itong si hunk actor sa kanyang bagong tahanan, eh, akala mo big star na kung umasta?

Hmmmm, baka naman malabo lang ang mata niya o baka naman mahiyain lang talaga, di ba kapatid na Ervin. Ha-hahahaha!

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.