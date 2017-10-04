Kisses Delavin nag-release ng single; trending online

Maririnig na din sa wakas ng mga fans ni Kisses Delavin ang first ever single nya na Di Ko Lang Masabi under Star Music.
Sa isang Twitter post nya, very proud nyang hinayag na available na sa Youtube ang lyric video ng kanyang song at magiging available din sa Spotify ito sa darating na October 6.
Wish granted just for you guys! "Di Ko Lang Masabi" lyric video finally here!!! And soon on Spotify on October 6!https://t.co/YQ3Bh4vSjt pic.twitter.com/sN1KCJd3U1
— Kisses (@delavinkisses) October 4, 2017
Bago ito, nagtrending siya sa Twitter at ang guesting nya sa isang radyo station.
Masayang masaya naman ang kanyang mga fans for her.
Heard it!!!! Congrats po 😍🎉 ang ganda ng song at ang ganda ng boses mo ❤️❤️
— VIVE 🐬 (@notvivoree) October 4, 2017
Congratulations! It’s amazing song! #KissesDiKoLangMasabiOnMOR@mor1019 #MORPinoyBiga10 Di Ko Lang Masabi by Kisses Delavin
— K 💋 DiKoLangMasabi (@kissesdonut) October 4, 2017
Congrats my kween! Mwamwa!#KissesDiKolangMasabiOnMOR
— thatskisses ; ♡ (@ThatsKisses) October 4, 2017
I'm so proud of you baby girl, #KissesDiKoLangMasabiOnMOR
— cheng_kai26 (@jariolchex) October 4, 2017
LSS na kami, love!#KissesDiKoLangMasabiOnMOR
— 💋KissFaith💋 (@BernestoFaith) October 4, 2017
