DU30 nagbanta ng impeachment vs Ombudsman Conchita-Morales

INIHAYAG ni Pangulong Duterte ang nakatakdang pagsasampa ng impeachment laban kay Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales.

“We will file an impeachment case against her and I would tend to believe she was part of the conspiracy yung fabricated papers ni…” sabi ni Duterte sa isang press conference sa Malacanang.

Nauna nang hinamon ni Duterte sina Morales at Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno na sabay silang tatlong magbitiw sa puwesto sa harap naman ng isinasagawang imbestigasyon ng Ombudsman kaugnay ng umano’y bank account ng pangulo na aabot sa P1 bilyon.

“Ito namang si Conchita, tawag ko sa kanya Conchita, she was part of remember na walang AMLC clearance so walang statement dapat lumabas kesyo may billion ako,” dagdag ni Duterte.

Si Morales ay tiyahin ng mister ni Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte na si Mans Carpio.

“She never acted on it actually. She berates people for delay of justice yet the Ombudsman is doing the selective justice, the latest victim is (Sen.) Gringo Honasan,” ayon pa kay Duterte.

Iginiit ni Duterte na hindi siya ang nag-umpisa ng laban.

” I did not start this ruckus, tahimin naman ko Ang problema nagpadamay sila kay (Sen. Antonio) Trillanes,” ayon pa kay Duterte.