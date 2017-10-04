‘Blogger o Asec?’ sinabihan ni Binay si Mocha na mamili Bandera

SINABI ni Sen. Nancy Binay na napapanahon na para magdesisyon si Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson kung gusto niyang manatili sa gobyerno o maging blogger na lamang. Ito’y matapos namang paulit-ulit na sabihin ni Uson na hindi siya journalist, kundi isang blogger. Tinanong ni Sen. ni Grace Poe, chair ng Senate committee on public information and mass media, si Communications Undersecretary Joel Egco kung kinuha si Uson bilang blogger ng PCOO.

Ipinaliwanag ni Egco na itinalaga si Uson bilang assistant secretary for social media, bagamat tinanong kung wala na silang karapatan na ipahayag ang kanilang opinyon nang italaga sa gobyerno.

“Yes you have. If you speak officially on a government side, you have unless you clarify that it’s your personal opinion but you should not use the government portal,” sagot ni Poe kay Egco.

Sinuportahan ito ni Binay sa pagsasabing hindi maaaring manatili si Uson bilang assistant secretary, kasabay ng pagiging blogger.

“Clarification na lang since we’re all government officials, we are bound by Republic Act 6713 under Section 4. Nakasulat dun, we can’t use the excuse of doing things in your capacity as a private individual o parang malinaw na malinaw na at this point in time hindi mo na pwedeng ihiwalay yung pagiging blogger mo sa pagiging Asec. mo,” she said.

“Di ba parang malinaw na talaga baka it’s high time for you to decide kung gusto mong maging blogger o maging Asec,” dagdag ni Binay.

